Six clubs we’re most excited about in 2017

We’re days away from the official start of the season, and we cannot wait.

The Championship takes centre stage at the weekend before the beginning of the Super League season a week after.

To heighten our excitement, there are numerous clubs really promising to deliver big things in 2017. Here are the six clubs we’re most excited about this year.

Castleford Tigers

There are some serious suggestions that the Tigers can conquer everyone in 2017.

Cas, despite losing Denny Solomona and Luke Dorn, have recruited incredibly well, and Daryl Powell appears to have his strongest squad ever assembled to attack the year.

They’ve come close to breaking the establishment before, this could be the year that they do it.

Leigh Centurions

All eyes will be on Neil Jukes’ Centurions at the start of the year as they look to adapt to the rigours of Super League.

Certainly, it will be a difficult task, but they outplayed Super League sides last year, showcasing just how good they are.

They’ve recruited a number of high-profile stars, and maybe, just maybe, they could overcome the odds this year.

Hull Kingston Rovers

Has there ever been such positivity surrounding a relegated club?

Hull Kingston Rovers, as a club, feels rejuvenated, and an impressive recruitment process has put them in a great position to take the Championship by force.

The attention will be more intense when the Qualifiers come around, but there’s still a lot intrigue surrounding Tim Sheens’ side.

London Broncos

The Broncos were one of the surprise packages in 2016, finishing second in the Championship before missing out on the Million Pound Game on points difference.

But there’s a feel-good factor at the Broncos this year, and a determination to go a step further.

After all the problems London have faced, they’re finally on the up. Could a Super League return be approaching?

Toronto Wolfpack

Inevitably, the Wolfpack feature ahead of their first season.

Never has a League 1 club garnered so much attention, and rightly so. An incredibly strong squad, plus the novelty of a trans-Atlantic club makes their progress must-see.

Newcastle Thunder

Thunder are a club on the up.

The League 1 side have everything going for them, now is their time to strike.

With Mick Mantelli now settled in as head coach, they can begin their climb up the ladder.