Six players charged by the RFL

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC forward Liam Watts could be banned for FIVE matches after being charged for a dangerous throw in the club’s defeat to Catalans.

The prop has been cited for an alleged illegal tackle on Catalans’ Jason Baitieri in the 67th minute of their 16-14 defeat to the Dragons last Thursday.

With Watts’ without an early guilty plea, he is set to be banned for anything between three and five matches if found guilty of the offence.

Watts’ teammate, Scott Taylor, has also been charged for a shoulder charge on the same player, listed as Grade B, however may avoid suspension due to his early guilty plea being available.

Meanwhile, Baitieri and Leeds forward Carl Ablett have been charged for making contact with a match official, one week after Salford winger Justin Carney was controversially suspended for a similar offence.

However, the two players have only been charged for Grade B and A offences respectively, lower than Carney’s Grade C offence which resulted in a two-match suspension.

Huddersfield forward Ukuma Ta’ai has been charged for the tackle that resulted in Wakefield winger Ben Jones-Bishop suffering a broken nose in their defeat to the Giants last Friday.

Ta’ai has been handed a Grade B high tackle charge but may avoid suspension as he holds an early guilty plea.

Catalans’ Sam Moa has also been handed a Grade B charge for the tackle that forced Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis from the field in Thursday night’s game.