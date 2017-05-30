Six players charged by the RFL

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Four Hull FC and Catalans players are facing bans after a fiery contest on Monday.

Sam Moa, Julian Bousequet, Josh Griffin and Liam Watts have all been handed charges following the Match Review Panel’s meeting today.

Moa was handed a Grade A punching charge, while Watts and Bousquet got the same grading but for high tackles.

Meanwhile, Griffin has become the latest player to be charged for contact with a match official, graded at B level.

Elsewhere, Castleford and England’s Mike McMeeken was also handed a Grade A high tackle charge while Leigh’s Ben Crooks has been cited for a Grade B dangerous contact charge.