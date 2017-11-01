Six young Super League players who could become stars in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

2017 featured no shortage of breakout stars in Super League. The likes of Jack Walker, Liam Marshall and Danny Richardson established themselves as top-flight players in their own right – but who are the ones to watch out for next season? Here, we pick out half a dozen young players who, by the end of next season, could well be classed as among the best in Super League.

Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves)

The versatile flame-haired Livett had his season cruelly cut short by injury in 2017 – but next year, expect him to play a much more prominent role for Warrington. Capable of playing almost anywhere on the park – though he is a half-back by trade – Livett will surely be one of Warrington’s big homegrown stars in 2018 under Steve Price.

Christian Ackroyd (Wakefield Trinity)

Should Wakefield not sign another half-back for 2018 – though they are still in the market for one – it could hand young half-back Christian Ackroyd a chance earlier than expected. Wakefield’s production line is steadily becoming one of the best in Super League, with stars like Max Jowitt, James Batchelor and Tom Johnstone all emerging through their Academy in recent years. Ackroyd could be the next big one.

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)

Some players on this list have already had top-flight experience aplenty – and while Widnes’ Danny Walker has certainly tasted Super League, it will be in 2018 where he truly makes his mark. The dynamic young hooker is one of Widnes’ hottest young talents and, given how he finished 2017, he will have a big say for the Vikings next season.

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

The Polish-born forward spent most of last season out on loan at Championship side Bradford Bulls – but he should get plenty of opportunities with the reigning Super League champions next season. A towering figure despite still being just a teenager, Oledzki is bound to make his mark in 2018 with Leeds.

Jansin Turgut (Hull FC)

Turgut, like others on this list, knows what Super League is all about, having had a fair taste of it this season. But with more opportunities set to come his way in 2018, it will provide the versatile back-rower or centre with a chance he should take with both hands. He’s a top talent.

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles is by far the most experienced player on this list in terms of games played but, with the Justin Holbrook era at St Helens set to properly take shape in 2018, it will be next season when Knowles’ game hits new heights. The forward already looks like one of the best prospects in Super League – next year, expect him to establish himself as one of the competition’s standout talents.