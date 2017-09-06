Sky reveal TV picks for the final rounds of the regular season

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sky Sports have revealed which games will be televised in the final weeks before the Super League play-offs and the Million Pound Game – with games from the Super League Super 8s and the Qualifiers chosen.

Next week, Hull’s clash against fellow top-four side Wakefield will be the Thursday night game on TV, before the Sky cameras return to Hull the following night to show Hull KR’s huge Qualifiers clash against Catalans Dragons – a game which could yet have huge ramifications in the race for a Super League place next season.

The Qualifiers coverage continues on Saturday afternoon when Widnes face London Broncos live on television, with a 3:15pm kick-off.

Then, in the final round of the season, the coverage gets underway on Thursday night with Salford’s clash against St Helens. The Saints could yet be playing for a place in the play-offs themselves by that time.

The following night, the league leaders Castleford host Hull FC live on Sky Sports in a game which could yet be a dress rehersal for a play-off semi-final or even a Grand Final.

Finally, Wakefield’s game against Wigan – which could yet be a straight shootout for fourth place and the final spot in the play-offs – will remain on Saturday 23rd September. However, the game, which was due to kick off at 7pm, has been moved to 3:15pm in the afternoon for Sky Sports coverage.

Sky Sports TV picks

Round 6

Thursday 14th September: Hull FC v Wakefield (8pm)

Friday 15th September: Hull KR v Catalans (8pm)

Saturday 16th Septmeber: Widnes v London (3:15pm)

Round 7

Thursday 21st September: Salford v St Helens (8pm)

Friday 22nd September: Castleford v Hull FC (8pm)

Saturday 23rd September: Wakefield v Wigan (3:15pm)