SKY to show Catalans games for next two years

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans games will remain on Sky Sports after Super League Europe came to an agreement with French broadcaster beIN Sports to broadcast the Dragons’ games.

The new two-year deal will see the French broadcaster continue to televise all Catalans Dragons home games and additionally show a selection of televised games from the Betfred Super League and the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup throughout the next two seasons.

Rugby Football League interim Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Rimmer, said: “Once again it is superb that beIN SPORTS FRANCE will continue to show all of Catalans Dragons home fixtures in the Betfred Super League.

“beIN SPORTS FRANCE is a great broadcaster and we are delighted that they will also show a selection of games from the Betfred Super League and Ladbrokes Challenge Cup over the next two years.

“beIN SPORTS have been a broadcast partner of Super League (Europe) for four years now and we look forward to the successful partnership continuing and ensuring the best of the sport is shown to a wider audience.”