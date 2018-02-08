Sky Sports secure five-year NRL deal

NRL is returning to Sky Sports for the first time in over a decade after the broadcasting giants secured a five-year deal to showcase the competition.

Australia’s premier competition had been most recently shown on Premier Sports, however it will now return to Sky as they look to bolster their coverage of the sport.

As part of the deal, Sky Sports will show three NRL matches per week, the State of Origin series and other games such as the Nines Tournament the NRL All Stars and Australian Test matches.

Sky claims the new deal will result in the showing almost 200 rugby league matches per year.

Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports said: “Sky Sports is the home of rugby league, and the addition of NRL brings the global game to our customers.

“We have the best of both hemispheres for Sky Sports Action and Arena to deliver every thrilling moment of one of the toughest leagues in world sport.”

Todd Greenberg, NRL CEO added: “We’re delighted that Sky Sports will be showcasing rugby league to this extent in 2018 and beyond.

“Our aim is always to ensure that as many people as possible are able to watch rugby league, and this deal will further ensure that the NRL Premiership, as well as many more of our elite competitions and games, will get the audience they deserve.”