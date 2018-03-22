Sky to broadcast Magic Weekend’s Championship fixture

Sky Sports have confirmed plans to show the Betfred Championship fixture between Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique at the Magic Weekend.

The two clubs will feature in the first ever Championship game to be hosted at the Super League event, with the game opening the weekend on Saturday (12.45pm KO).

Initially, Sky appeared they would not show the match due to issues with the working hours it would add to their staff.

However, plans have been put in place to ensure the game will be shown.

Betfred Super League General Manager, Mark Foster, said: “The Dacia Magic Weekend is a unique, exciting event which brings sports fans together to enjoy seven games of high impact Rugby League in one venue at St James’ Park.

“This year we’ve added to what is already a brilliant experience for supporters with a Betfred Championship tie between Toronto and Toulouse opening the weekend and it’s fantastic that Sky Sports have agreed to broadcast the game live to supporters to really showcase what the Betfred Championship has to offer.”

Neville Smith, Head of Sky Sports Rugby League said” “We are excited to bring fans even more games across the Dacia Magic Weekend. It’s going to be a packed agenda with plenty of excitement, build-up, commentary and analysis from the best in the business. The recently added Toronto v Toulouse forms part of a stellar line-up of matches and really showcases what rugby league has to offer.”