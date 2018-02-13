Slammin’ Sam to miss South Sydney match with Wigan

Sam Burgess will not feature for South Sydney in their game against Wigan on Saturday.

The England ace has been left out, with new Bunnies coach Anthony Seibold deciding to field a number of the club’s younger players.

John Sutton and Adam Reynolds are other noticeable ommissions, but Tom and George Burgess will star along with Lebanon’s international halfback Robbie Farah.

“To play against guys like Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Tomkins and Thomas Leuluai – they don’t get an opportunity to play against those guys week-in, week-out, especially some of the younger guys.” Seibold told the club’s website.