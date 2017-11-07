Slater rested by Australia
Australia fullback Billy Slater has been rested for the Kangaroos’ clash with Lebanon.
The Melbourne star is replaced by Valentine Holmes for the match with Mal Meninga reshuffling his backline for the match with The Cedars.
Cooper Cronk and James Maloney return in the halves after missing last Friday night’s match against France and Tom Trboyevic and Cameron Munster form a new look centres pairing, with Josh Dugan missing out.
Meanwhile, Lebanon have recalled fullback Anthony Layoun while leading appearance-maker Chris Saab will finally feature after missing out in the last two games.
He replaces Jason Whebe while Andrew Kazzi comes in for Elias Sukkar.
AUSTRALIA
1 Valentine HOLMES
2 Dane GAGAI
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Cameron MUNSTER
5 Josh MANSOUR
6 James MALONEY
7 Cooper CRONK
8 Aaron WOODS
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 David KLEMMER
11 Boyd CORDNER
12 Matthew GILLETT
13 Felise KAUFUSI
14 Ben HUNT
15 Jordan MCLEAN
16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
17 Wade GRAHAM
LEBANON
1 Anthony LAYOUN
2 Travis ROBINSON
3 James ELIAS
4 Adam DOUEIHI
5 Abbas MISKI
6 Mitchell MOSES
7 Robbie FARAH ©
8 Tim MANNAH
9 Michael LICHAA
10 Alex TWAL
11 Chris SAAB
12 Ahmad ELLAZ
13 Nick KASSIS
SUBS
14 Mitchell MAMARY
15 Raymond MOUJALLI
16 Jamie CLARK
17 Andrew KAZZI