Slater rested by Australia

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Australia fullback Billy Slater has been rested for the Kangaroos’ clash with Lebanon.

The Melbourne star is replaced by Valentine Holmes for the match with Mal Meninga reshuffling his backline for the match with The Cedars.

Cooper Cronk and James Maloney return in the halves after missing last Friday night’s match against France and Tom Trboyevic and Cameron Munster form a new look centres pairing, with Josh Dugan missing out.

Meanwhile, Lebanon have recalled fullback Anthony Layoun while leading appearance-maker Chris Saab will finally feature after missing out in the last two games.

He replaces Jason Whebe while Andrew Kazzi comes in for Elias Sukkar.

AUSTRALIA

1 Valentine HOLMES

2 Dane GAGAI

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Cameron MUNSTER

5 Josh MANSOUR

6 James MALONEY

7 Cooper CRONK

8 Aaron WOODS

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 David KLEMMER

11 Boyd CORDNER

12 Matthew GILLETT

13 Felise KAUFUSI

14 Ben HUNT

15 Jordan MCLEAN

16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

17 Wade GRAHAM

LEBANON

1 Anthony LAYOUN

2 Travis ROBINSON

3 James ELIAS

4 Adam DOUEIHI

5 Abbas MISKI

6 Mitchell MOSES

7 Robbie FARAH ©

8 Tim MANNAH

9 Michael LICHAA

10 Alex TWAL

11 Chris SAAB

12 Ahmad ELLAZ

13 Nick KASSIS

SUBS

14 Mitchell MAMARY

15 Raymond MOUJALLI

16 Jamie CLARK

17 Andrew KAZZI