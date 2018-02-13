Slater and Smith to feature for Melbourne in World Club Challenge

Melbourne Storm superstars Billy Slater and Cameron Smith are among those named in the Melbourne’s squad to face Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

The duo will be joined by several other members of Australia’s World Cup winning squad, with the likes of Will Chambers and Cameron Munster also set to start for the Storm.

Craig Bellamy has named his strongest possible team for the clash with the Super League champions as they look to take the bragging rights back to Australia after Wigan’s triumph over Cronulla last year.

Storm begin life without Cooper Cronk who left the club at the end of last season to join the Sydney Roosters.

It has resulted in Munster moving to the halves along with Brodie Croft.



Melbourne side to face Leeds

1. Billy Slater

2. Suliasi Vunivalu

3. Will Chambers

4. Curtis Scott

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Brodie Croft

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Cameron Smith ©

10. Tim Glasby

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Ryan Hoffman

13. Dale Finucane

14. Brandon Smith

15. Nelson Asofa Solomona

16. Kenny Bromwich

17. Christian Welch

18. Joe Stimson

19. Young Tonumaipea

20. Tui Kamikamica

21. Ryley Jacks