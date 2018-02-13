Slater and Smith to feature for Melbourne in World Club Challenge

Melbourne Storm superstars Billy Slater and Cameron Smith are among those named in the Melbourne’s squad to face Leeds Rhinos on Friday.
The duo will be joined by several other members of Australia’s World Cup winning squad, with the likes of Will Chambers and Cameron Munster also set to start for the Storm.
Craig Bellamy has named his strongest possible team for the clash with the Super League champions as they look to take the bragging rights back to Australia after Wigan’s triumph over Cronulla last year.
Storm begin life without Cooper Cronk who left the club at the end of last season to join the Sydney Roosters.
It has resulted in Munster moving to the halves along with Brodie Croft.
Melbourne side to face Leeds
1. Billy Slater
2. Suliasi Vunivalu
3. Will Chambers
4. Curtis Scott
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Cameron Munster
7. Brodie Croft
8. Jesse Bromwich
9. Cameron Smith ©
10. Tim Glasby
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Ryan Hoffman
13. Dale Finucane
14. Brandon Smith
15. Nelson Asofa Solomona
16. Kenny Bromwich
17. Christian Welch
18. Joe Stimson
19. Young Tonumaipea
20. Tui Kamikamica
21. Ryley Jacks