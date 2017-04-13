Smith desperate for Warrington to build on first victory of 2017 on Thursday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington coach Tony Smith is hopeful his side can build on their first win of 2017 last week ahead of their huge local derby against Widnes tonight.

The Wolves know that victory at the Select Security Stadium will move them closer to the top eight after their nightmare start to the season.

But, after winning against Leeds last week, Smith is confident his side can make it back-to-back wins in the league.

“It was nice to be able to deliver a more positive review, where there was more good than bad,” he said. “We are determined to build on that.” Smith will stick with Dec Patton in the absence of former Widnes captain Kevin Brown, who will be assessed by an independent head injury specialist before getting the all-clear to resume. Smith also admitted he was delighted with the youngster’s partnership with Kurt Gidley against Leeds. “He was a lot better,” Smith said. “He showed glimpses earlier in the season, along with a few errors, and he removed those from his game last week. “The other difference was that he ran the ball, he took them on as a half-back. I didn’t think he was our best half-back because I thought Kurt had his best game for a long time but they complemented each other well. And Smith has identified Widnes’ halves of Tom Gilmore and Joe Mellor as their strong suit tonight.