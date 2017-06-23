Smith drop goal seals remarkable Saints comeback over Salford

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Matty Smith slotted an 80th minute drop goal as St Helens came from 24-8 behind to seal a remarkable 25-24 victory over Salford Red Devils.

Todd Carney gave Salford the lead with a penalty goal but Smith crossed midway through the half to put the hosts in front, with two Mark Percival goals making it 8-2.

Niall Evalds crossed on the half time hooter with Carney slotting the conversion to level proceedings at the break.

Greg Johnson retook the advantage for the visitors before Rob Lui made the lead 10 points.

Evalds’ second try look to have sealed the win but the drama was only just beginning, as James Roby, Regan Grace and Jonny Lomax all crossed in the space of four minutes to level the game.

And with second remaining, Smith nailed a long-range drop goal to complete the late turnaround and steal the points.

St Helens: 1 Jonny Lomax, 5 Adam Swift, 2 Tommy Makinson, 4 Mark Percival, 28 Regan Grace, 6 Theo Fages, 7 Matty Smith, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Kyle Amor, 36 Zeb Taia, 12 Jon Wilkin, 20 Morgan Knowles; Subs: 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14 Luke Douglas, 16 Luke Thompson, 17 Tommy Lee.

Tries: Smith, Roby, Grace, Lomax; Goals: Percival 4.

Salford: 5 Niall Evalds, 24 Jake Bibby, 4 Junior Sa’u, 22 Kris Welham, 21 Greg Johnson, 6 Rob Lui, 29 Todd Carney, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Logan Tomkins, 14 Lama Tasi, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 15 Ryan Lannon, 13 Mark Flanagan; Subs: 3 Josh Jones, 12 Weller Hauraki, 20 Kris Brinning, 30 James Hasson.

Tries: Evalds 2, Johnson, Lui; Goals: Carney 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.