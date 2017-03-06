Smith: Giants will benefit from Hull defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Friday was a night to forget for Huddersfield, but it wasn’t all bad, according to Daniel Smith.

The forward was part of the young Giants side that was crushed 48-8 by Hull FC last week, as Marc Sneyd scored a hat-trick of tries.

Huddersfield fielded a team with an average age of just 23 as Rick Stone was left with just 17 fit players to select from.

However, Smith believes the chance to expose their up-and-coming players to the rigours of Super League will be a long-term positive for the Giants.

“I definitely think it’s a positive for the club,” he told TotalRL.

“I know we got beat, but a lot of these boys got a shot and earned some experience. They showed a lot of effort tonight. We lost the game but we showed spirit and the youngsters really stood up.

Smith is back playing having missed almost the entirety of 2016 with a serious foot injury.

Having now returned to the Giants fold, Smith is hoping to cement himself as a regular in claret and gold.

“I’m just glad to be back playing,” he said.

“It was a major injury really that I had, and obviously to come back and play the last few games has given me some confidence. I’m looking forward to cracking on now and trying to keep my place in the team. Beyond anything else, I’m just happy to be back playing again.”