Smith marks Saints return with victory as Warrington’s slump continues

Warrington suffered their sixth straight defeat as they went down 31-6 to St Helens.

With Matty Smith back in the side, Saints put in a much-improved performance as they secured a second straight victory which moved them up to sixth.

Saints took 30 minutes to open the scoring, but three tries in seven minute Zeb Taia, Jack Owens and Adam Swift put them 18-0 up at the break.

Kurt Gidley’s try two minutes into the second-half offered hope to Tony Smith’s side, but a Percival penalty and Swift’s second wrapped up the contest.

Alex Walmsley stormed over for another try before Smith capped a fine second debut with a drop goal.

