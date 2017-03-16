Smith miffed by Warrington’s poor performance

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tony Smith admitted that he could not explain his side’s latest disappointing performance as Warrington suffered a 22-8 defeat to Leigh.

The Wolves endured a fifth consecutive defeat, leaving them slumped at the foot of the Super League table as the gap between themselves and the top eight threatens to stretch further.

Following their latest setback, Smith claimed that their level of performance did not reflect what he had seen on the training field during the week.

“We trained so well this week and each of our weeks have been really good,” he told TotalRL.

“Hilly coming back gave us that little bit of a boost and we’ve combined well in training and it looked like this would be the start of the progression for us. So to go and perform like that of course you’re going to be disappointed. We’re a disappointed dressing room.

“In the second half the amount of self-inflicted pain again was bad but I’ve got to say my players are trying hard – but they’re coming up with the wrong options. We’re working hard to get back to our best but this takes a whole lot out of you at the moment.”

Smith refused to speculate on the incident which resulted in Tom Lineham being sin-binned after the winger was accused of elbowing Ryan Hampshire.

“I’m not doing an Arsene Wenger, I didn’t have any video and I couldn’t see the big screen,” he said.