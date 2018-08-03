Smith named in Saints squad to face Catalans

St Helens will be without Dom Peyroux and Ryan Morgan for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Catalans.

The duo have been left out of the 19-man squad after picking up injuries last week.

Peyroux suffered a broken arm in last week’s victory over Warrington, but played with the injury for the final 15 minutes of the game.

They’ve been replaced in the squad by Matty Smith, who is expected to join the Dragons next year, and Matty Costello.

David Mead, Rémi Casty, Ben Garcia, Mika Simon, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien and Josh Drinkwater have all been recalled to the Catalans squad after being rested in last week’s defeat to Wigan, although Greg Bird misses out through suspension.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Dragons: Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.