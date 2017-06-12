Smith not downbeat following latest Warrington defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington’s winless run extended to five games – but Tony Smith was able to find positives despite the defeat.

The Wolves remain in the bottom four following their 36-16 defeat to Castleford, with Greg Eden scoring another five tries.

However, Smith claimed his side put in a decent display with another of first-team stars ruled out.

“We had seven or eight out injured that you would suggest would be in our starting team,” he said.

“Bearing those two things in mind there was a bit about us. We need to improve in many areas but we showed some improvement. I didn’t think we attacked too badly. We found it pretty easy to get up the field.

“I still think Castleford are a very good attacking team. But I am not convinced about all aspects of them in terms of their defence.”