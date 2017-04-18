Smith plays up importance of second Easter win

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 18, 2017 09:24

Smith plays up importance of second Easter win

Warrington chief Tony Smith insisted their current position meant their second Easter victory was vital to the Wolves’ ambitions for the year.

Smith saw his side scrape to a narrow victory over Huddersfield, eventually winning 26-24.

It was a win that moved Warrington to within two points of the top eight, a fact that hadn’t avoided Smith’s attention.

“It was ugly but it was two points,” he said.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of games by a long shot but we hung on.

“It’s been a while I would suggest since we won both our games over Easter so, because of where we are placed in the table, it was probably important to pick up the two points.

“In terms of performance it was very much a second-game-over-Easter performance from both teams. The big men looked tired today and came up with some stuff they normally don’t come up with.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 18, 2017 09:24

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions