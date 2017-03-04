Smith refusing to panic despite Warrington’s winless run continuing

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith insisted his side will pick up wins sooner rather than later despite their winless run at the start of the new Super League season continuing on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves have now lost their opening three games for the first time since the 2009 season after slipping to a 24-14 defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Yet Smith stressed he was refusing to panic.

“We lost two or three games after the St George match a few years ago and it seemed like the end of the world to some people, then too” he said.

“We know we’re going to get some form together when it gets drier and better with the conditions. I don’t think you can determine who’s going to win the competition in the first few weeks. It takes a while for things to settle down – we’re not sitting where we’d like to be but it’s where you are after round 23 which really counts.”

Smith however, did admit his side’s performance wasn’t great.

When asked to sum up his team, he said: “Erratic. Spasmodic. “It was just one of those games where both teams kept trying to hand it over.

“At times our game-management wasn’t terrific but we’ll keep working hard. We had a couple of gameday disruptions; Dom Crosby text me this morning and he’s been holding his wife’s hand because she’s in labour.

“Matty Russell’s back spasmed up at lunchtime so I’d like to get a gameday where there’s no issues but we should be able to cope regardless of that.”

