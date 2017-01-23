Smith set for prolonged period on the sidelines after ‘disgusting’ tackle

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens halfback Matty Smith has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a leg injury, the club has confirmed.

The England international was helped from the field in Saints’ 16-0 victory over Widnes on Sunday after a tackle by Manase Manuokafoa.

Keiron Cunningham had expressed his concern at the severity of the injury, and his fears were confirmed on Monday.

“Last night the initial results weren’t good,” Cunnigham said.

“So we have had to get him across to the specialist today. He is going to be out for a period but we aren’t 100 per cent sure of how long that period will be. It is a leg injury and not a good leg injury.

“We will confirm the length of time and the nature of the injury when we know every aspect of it, because we don’t want to pre-empt things too much.

“It isn’t good for the immediate future, but it isn’t season ending.”