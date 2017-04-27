Smith steps down as full-time match official

52 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Super League referee Jack Smith has stepped down from full-time officiating in order to pursue outside interests.

Smith, who became full-time in October after taking charge of his first Super League game last June, will continue officiating in a part-time capacity to allow him to spend more quality time with his young family and continue a property management business.

Rugby Football League head of match officials Steve Ganson said: “Post Forces career, Jack set up his own business and was used to having days with his family. The demands of travelling around the country several times a week officiating and training with the team meant he had very little time at home.

“Whilst he has been with us he has been a model professional and made great progress within the group. Myself and staff understand his reasons and will continue to support him in his part-time role. We have also left open the possibility of him returning to full-time when his family are a little older.”

Smith added: “I want to thank everyone in the Match Officials Team for supporting me with this – it was never a quick or easy decision for me.

“My family need me at home at the moment more than I have been but I will still continue to officiate with the same ambition and professionalism in my part-time role.”