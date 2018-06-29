Smith the hero for Melbourne in Adelaide

Cameron Smith kicked a last-minute field goal to hand Melbourne Storm a 9-8 victory over Sydney Roosters in Adelaide.

The first half ended 2-2 with Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Smith trading penalties.

Melbourne then took an 8-2 lead in the second half thanks to Nelson Asofa-Solomoa’s try mid-way through the second half.

But the Roosters replied almost immediately through Matt Ikuvalu’s try only three minutes later.

That set the stage for Cameron Smith to win it late on.

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Ikuvalu, Ferguson, Keary, Cronk, Taukeiaho, Friend, Napa, Radley, Butcher, Liu; Interchanges: Collins, Tetevano, Baptiste, Tupouniua

Tries: Asofa-Solomona; Goals: C Smith 2; Field goal: C Smith

Storm: Slater, Vunivalu, Chambers, Scott, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, Glasby, C Smith, Asofa-Solomona, Stimson, Hoffman, K Bromwich; Interchanges: B Smith, Welch, Kamikamica, P Kaufusi

Tries: Ikuvalu; Goals: Mitchell 2

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.