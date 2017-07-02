Smith: Top eight is unlikely

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tony Smith conceded his side’s chances of making the top eight were slim after their defeat to Wakefield.

Warrington suffered their 12th league defeat of the season, despite enjoying large spells of pressure throughout the game.

However, the Wolves could not convert those spells into points, leaving their top eight hopes hanging by a thread.

When asked about his side’s chances of avoiding the Qualifiers, Smith said: “It’s unlikely, isn’t it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen. If we don’t make it we’ll roll sleeves up and get on with it.”

Smith bemoaned his side’s display with the ball, claiming they let Wakefield off the hook too often.

“Our last plays weren’t good enough this week,” he said.

“I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making.”