Smith wary of “very good Wakefield” on Saturday

Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith has admitted he’s a fan of Saturday’s opponents Wakefield: admitting he thinks Chris Chester’s side are a “very good team”.

The Wolves are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in Super League, and can move closer to the top eight this weekend if they beat Trinity on Saturday afternoon.

And Smith has insisted he likes of how Wakefield play – and has warned his side that they will have to be on their game to stop Trinity: who have lost back-to-back games over the Easter period.

“I consider them to be a very good team. They will test us when they have the ball as they’ve got some really good attacking players,” he told reporters at his press conference this week.

“We need to control the ball this week. If we give them too much ball, they’ll score points because that’s the kind of team they are.

“When they’ve got the ball in hand, they’re very good and they’ve got genuine speed.

“I’ve enjoyed watching some of their play but I don’t want to enjoy it on Saturday.”

Smith has also been handed a triple boost on the injury front this weekend with the return of three key players.

Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell and Kevin Brown are back in contention after suffering recent head knocks – although Mike Cooper misses out after a concussion last weekend, Daryl Clark is out through suspension and Toby King picked up a hamstring injury in training.