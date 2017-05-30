Smith: I will not quit

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A defiant Tony Smith insisted that he will not quit Warrington, after a fake post appeared on the club’s official Facebook page.

The hoax post came after the Wolves suffered their ninth league defeat of the season, going down to Salford Red Devils.

However, Smith was adamant that he will keep battling to help his side turn things around after they dropped into the bottom four.

“As unpleasant as it is, I don’t give in easily,” he said,

“I’m just disappointed with the way we’re playing, it’s not about how I feel.

“We as a group are not playing well enough over the weekend. I thought we started with some promise but we didn’t convert that into points and our heads dropped.

“We had different halfbacks again, we haven’t got that continuity. We were also playing against a team playing with confidence and executing well.

“We’ve got to tough it out and work hard, keep going with it.

“We’re hurting. It’s been a tough couple of days for us.”