Smith wouldn’t be surprised if he picked Livett after impressive festive showing

Warrington coach Tony Smith has hinted that Wolves fans may see a lot more of exciting young prospect Harvey Livett after a superb performance in Tuesday’s festive friendly win against Widnes.

Livett was the game’s standout performer at the Select Security Stadium, playing a crucial role at centre, half-back and from the kicking tee as the Wolves staged a late comeback to see off the Vikings and win 28-18.

And Smith – who played with Livett’s father Peter at Workington in the 1990s – has said he wouldn’t be surprised if the versatile youngster started a competitive game before too long.

“Harvey was man of the match by a long way out there,” Smith said. “He was sensational. He played in two positions – right centre and half-back – and amazingly, he’s more comfortable elsewhere; at loose-forward, which he didn’t get a chance to play at.

“If I threw Harvey into the team in the next few weeks then I’d be confident in him. If I picked him in a few weeks, there’d be no surprises there. We’re hoping he’ll get some senior action soon; both he and I are hoping that’s the case – and I’m sure his parents are too.

“I played with his father while I was up at Workington, so I know him quite well. We’re certainly hoping that he gets a start at some stage this year, and I’m hoping it’s sooner rather than later – but he’ll certainly have some stiff competition.”

Smith also heaped praise on a number of the club’s other young stars as the Wolves kicked off their pre-season campaign with a victory.

“I thought Jack Johnson was really good for us at fullback out there,” he said.

“He had one error but aside from that, he looked really sharp. Morgan Smith went really well at hooker and Joe Philbin, stepping up into the front row, I thought he did a really good job for us.”

And Smith was also pleased with the amount of gametime he was able to get into some of his players – having taken the unusual step of not making any interchanges during the first half.

“We wanted to get some conditioning under the belts of some of the lads and they fared pretty well with that. The fitness is very pleasing. Aside from the last couple of minutes in the first half, nobody really looked like they needed to come off in our pack – and that’s unusual.

“I purposely left a few out there a bit longer than I would normally like to but I wanted them to get a workout. They’re pleased with where they’re at – and I am too.”