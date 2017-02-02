Smith’s leg break confirmed

Matthew Shaw
St Helens have confirmed that Matty Smith has had successful surgery after breaking his leg.

Smith was helped from the field in last month’s pre-season victory over Widnes following a tackle made by Manase Manuokafoa.

Head coach Keiron Cunningham, who described the tackle as ‘horrendous’ following the match, expressed his concern at the severity of the injury in the immediate aftermath.

His fears have now been confirmed following confirmation of the surgery, with no timeframe put on the length of his absence.

TotalRL understands that Smith will miss approximately three months.

