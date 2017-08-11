Sneyd penalty helps Hull edge Saints

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC took a massive step towards securing a play-off place with an 8-6 win at fifth-placed St Helens.

Regan Grace’s acrobatic finish got Saints off to a flying start before the winger floored a chance to add his and his side’s second score.

Marc Sneyd danced his way over, before converting his own try to level the game at the break.

Both sides saw handling errors plague their attacking efforts in a nervy second period as possession continued to switch hands prematurely.

Sneyd slotted a penalty goal from half way to earn the points for Hull with 15 minutes remaining before FC professionally saw out the closing moments.

St Helens: 1 Jonny Lomax, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Ryan Morgan, 4 Mark Percival, 28 Regan Grace, 6 Theo Fages, 24 Danny Richardson, 13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 9 James Roby, 16 Luke Thompson, 36 Zeb Taia, 18 Dominique Peyroux, 12 Jon Wilkin; Subs: 7 Matty Smith, 8 Alex Walmsley, 10 Kyle Amor, 20 Morgan Knowles.

Tries: Grace; Goals: Percival 1.

Hull: 14 Jake Connor, 4 Josh Griffin, 16 Jordan Thompson, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 19 Steve Michaels, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 25 Jansin Turgut, 21 Sika Manu, 13 Gareth Ellis; Subs: 15 Chris Green, 17 Danny Washbrook, 28 Brad Fash, 29 Masimbaashe Matongo.

Tries: Sneyd; Goals: Sneyd 2.