Sneyd wins it for Hull

Marc Sneyd kicked a huge drop-goal in both distance and importance as Hull FC made it two wins from two over Easter with a 27-26 win over Wakefield Trinity

It took 15 minutes for a score in the game but it was Sneyd who booted the opening points from 30 metres. His boot then provided the assist for Hull’s first try through Jordan Abdull two minutes later.

On his Super League debut, Hakim Miloudi dropped the ball on halfway allowing Jacob Miller to scamper off and feed Bill Tupou who scored Trinity’s first try of the afternoon. Tupou got his second not soon after. He dived in at the corner after a long pass.

Wakefield added a third try just before half-time when Maloudi dropped the ball in the in-goal for Mason Caton-Brown to pounce.

Hull were first on the board in the second half to get back into the game when Albert Kelly broke through the Trinity line to score. They were then level after a kick from Marc Sneyd was taken by Fetuli Talanoa for his 10th score of the campaign. Sneyd’s conversion put Hull in front at 20-18.

It was Wakefield’s turn to level the game from the boot: Batchelor doing the honours. Talanoa, however, grabbed his second of the game when Josh Griffin found the winger. Sneyd maintained his 100 percent record to stretch Hull’s lead to six.

The game continued to twist and turn. Caton-Brown scored his second for Wakefield through an interception. Batchelor’s easy conversion levelled the game.

Sneyd broke the drop-goal deadlock sensationally when he sent a one-pointer over from his own half.

Hull: Miloudi, Faraimo, Connor, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Paea, Washbrook, Bowden, Minichiello, Turgut, Abdull; Interchanges: Fash, Green, Litten, Taylor

Tries: Abdull, Kelly, Talanoa 2; Goals: Sneyd 5; Field Goals: Sneyd

Trinity: Jowitt, Tupou, Lyne, Arundel, Caton-Brown, Miller, Hampshire, Huby, Randell, Hirst, Ashurst, Batchelor, Horo; Interchanges: Wood, Pauli, Arona, Baldwinson

Tries: Tupou 2, Caton-Brown 2; Goals: Batchelor 5