SOCIAL: Bennett is “bringing English RL into disrepute,” says Garry Schofield

50 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

League Express columnist and Great Britain legend Garry Schofield has launched a tirade on England coach Wayne Bennett – saying he is “bringing English rugby league into disrepute” following his controversial team selection to face Samoa.

Schofield has continuously shared his belief that only English-born players should play for the national side, strongly opposing the heritage player policy Bennett has opted for with the call-ups of Australian-born duo Chris McQueen and Chris Heighington.

And following the news both would be in Bennett’s 17 for the game – with Mark Percival, Scott Taylor and Alex Walmsley the players to miss out – Schofield did not hold back via his personal Twitter account. Here’s what he had to say:

“What an absolute joke that England team is. Two Saints players go all that way for nothing while two Australians are on the bench.

“Then we have the form fullback moved into the centres to replace the form centre! Ratchford wasn’t even in initial squad.”

Schofield then said he’d had contact from a number of former internationals who, like him, objected to the team.

“If I was one of the assistants, I’d be resigning in protest. I’ve had 5 high profile ex GB players text me today saying what a joke it is.”

That was before saying he would remove Bennett from his post ahead of the World Cup.

Wayne Bennett is bringing English RL into disrepute. Sack him and his staff after this friendly and appoint Daryl Powell for the World Cup. — Garry Schofield (@GarrySchofield6) May 4, 2017

“Wouldn’t this have been the perfect time to give Alex Walmsley (Saints best player) a first cap? But nope. Wayne caps Chris McQueen instead. All you people who tell me I’m too “negative”, this is your fault. If you don’t hold people to account this is what they do.”