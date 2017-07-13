Solomon Islands to host Test match for the first time

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rugby League is on its way to the Solomon Islands.

The RLIF have confirmed the South Pacific nation will host its first ever Test match in October as they entertain Vanuatu in the third Test between the two nations.

The Melanesian neighbours have previously encountered in Vanuata, who have won the previous two Tests that took place in 2013 and 2016.

Solomon Islands Rugby League President Jerry Tengemoana said: “We’re very pleased to be hosting the Vanuatu Rugby League after they hosted us so well last year. We appreciate Vanuatu agreeing to come to the Solomon Islands so we can showcase Test Match rugby league to the people of Solomon Islands.

“Following participating in the 2015 Pacific Games and Test Match against Vanuatu last year, this will continue the momentum of the game both internationally and raise the profile significantly domestically.”

The game will take place in the capital on Honiara, which has a population of around 84,500.

Vanuatu Rugby League President Tom Carlo said: “Part of our agreement with the Solomon Islands Rugby League in hosting them in 2016 was a reciprocal arrangement in 2017 for a return game in Honiara. Four of our previous five Test Matches have been played in Vanuatu as we’ve made a commitment and investment to promote the game locally, which the Solomon Island Rugby League also have and we’re more than happy to help them in this endeavour. We look forward to their hospitality in October.”