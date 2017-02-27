Solomona dispute nearing resolution?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers could yet receive an out-of-court settlement for winger Denny Solomona after a proposed High Court hearing between the Tigers and Sale Sharks was adjourned at the 11th hour last week.

The Tigers are seeking damages in the region of £500,000 against Sale, Solomona and his agent Andy Clarke following the winger’s high-profile departure to rugby union.

He failed to return to pre-season training last November as arranged, before eventually being unveiled as a Sale player following months of speculation.

Castleford, along with their legal team including Nick Randall QC and Richard Cramer, were set to meet Sale and Solomona at Leeds High Court on Friday morning to kick off their legal battle.

But it was adjourned late on Thursday, sparking hopes that the two parties could meet and agree an out-of-court settlement for Solomona’s services – although we understand there is a date pencilled in for a return to the High Court should a deal fail to be reached.

Sources told us that the Tigers will be seeking to secure the best deal for both themselves and the sport of Rugby League in general following a saga which dominated the off-season news for all the wrong reasons.

Already Super League’s record try-scorer in a single season following 40 tries for Castleford in 2016, Solomona became the first player in rugby union Premiership history to score a try in each of his first five games in the competition, leading some bookmakers to offer reduced odds on him playing for England – as well as the British and Irish Lions – at some point this year.

Solomon will become eligible to play for the England side from next month owing to part of the required three-year residency period being spent during his time as a Rugby League player.

He can choose to apply to become an English Qualified Player (EQP) himself from the 9th of March. And the decision is his to make.