Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson May 11, 2017 08:56

Something has to give in huge NCL clash!

The two form sides of the Kingstone Press Cider Kingstone Press Conference National Conference League’s Premier Division go head-to-head on Saturday.

 

Leaders Thatto Heath Crusaders, who have won all their eight league games to date, travel to reigning champions Siddal, who have prevailed in each of their seven fixtures.

 

There’s another massive match in Division One where pacesetters Underbank Rangers are at second-placed Hunslet Club Parkside, who have lost only once in seven outings.

 

Fixtures

 

KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

 

Saturday 13 May 2017

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Pilkington Recs v Kells

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Siddal v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wath Brow Hornets v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Leigh Miners Rangers

West Hull v Skirlaugh

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Shaw Cross Sharks

Hull Dockers v Milford Mains

Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers

Lock Lane v Hunslet Warriors

Normanton Knights v Ince Rose Bridge

York Acorn v Blackbrook

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v East Leeds

Drighlington v Crosfields

Oulton Raiders v Leigh East

Saddleworth Rangers v Salford City Roosters

Thornhill Trojans v Bradford Dudley Hill

Wigan St Jude’s v Millom

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Clock Face Miners v Stanningley

Dewsbury Celtic v West Bowling

Eastmoor Dragons v Elland

Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Woolston Rovers v Stanley Rangers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

