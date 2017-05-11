Something has to give in huge NCL clash!
The two form sides of the Kingstone Press Cider Kingstone Press Conference National Conference League’s Premier Division go head-to-head on Saturday.
Leaders Thatto Heath Crusaders, who have won all their eight league games to date, travel to reigning champions Siddal, who have prevailed in each of their seven fixtures.
There’s another massive match in Division One where pacesetters Underbank Rangers are at second-placed Hunslet Club Parkside, who have lost only once in seven outings.
Fixtures
KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Saturday 13 May 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Pilkington Recs v Kells
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Siddal v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Wath Brow Hornets v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Leigh Miners Rangers
West Hull v Skirlaugh
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Shaw Cross Sharks
Hull Dockers v Milford Mains
Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers
Lock Lane v Hunslet Warriors
Normanton Knights v Ince Rose Bridge
York Acorn v Blackbrook
DIVISION TWO
Askam v East Leeds
Drighlington v Crosfields
Oulton Raiders v Leigh East
Saddleworth Rangers v Salford City Roosters
Thornhill Trojans v Bradford Dudley Hill
Wigan St Jude’s v Millom
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Clock Face Miners v Stanningley
Dewsbury Celtic v West Bowling
Eastmoor Dragons v Elland
Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Woolston Rovers v Stanley Rangers
