Son of PNG legend set for debut against USA
PNG coach Michael Marum has made four changes to The Kumuls’ side to face USA.
Lachlan Lam, the son of legendary former PNG icon Adrian Lam, and Moses Meninga – who isn’t the son of Australia coach, Mal, are among those called up.
Nixon Putt and Thompson Tetehe, the latter of whom has attracted interested from the Championship, have also been handed opportunities to impress.
Stanton Albert, Wellington Albert, Ase Boas and Enock Maki are the quartet to make way.
Victory in Port Moresby will secure PNG qualification to the knockout stages, with Brian McDermott’s winless side the only thing standing in their way.
McDermott has also made four changes, with Jonathan Alley replacing Joshua Rice at centre and Joe Eichner replacing Matt Shipway in the back-row.
Nicholas Newlin and Marwain Johnston have also been included at the expense of CJ COrtalano and David Ulch.
PNG
1 David MEAD (c)
2 Justin OLAM
3 Kato OTTIO
4 Nene MACDONALD
5 Garry LO
6 Lachlan LAM
7 Watson BOAS
8 Moses MENINGA
9 James SEGEYARO
10 Luke PAGE
11 Rhyse MARTIN
12 Willie MINOGA
13 Paul AITON
SUBS
14 Kurt BAPTISTE
15 Stargroth AMEAN
16 Nixon PUTT
17 Thompson TETEHE
USA
1 Corey MAKELIM
2 Ryan BURROUGHS
3 Junior VAIVAI
4 Jonathan ALLEY
5 Bureta FARAIMO
6 Kristian FREED
7 Tui SAMOA
8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE
9 David MARANDO
10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)
11 Danny HOWARD
12 Joe EICHNER
13 Nicholas NEWLIN
SUBS
14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT
15 Fotukava MALU
16 Martwain JOHNSTON
17 Gabriel FARLEY