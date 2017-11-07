Son of PNG legend set for debut against USA

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

PNG coach Michael Marum has made four changes to The Kumuls’ side to face USA.

Lachlan Lam, the son of legendary former PNG icon Adrian Lam, and Moses Meninga – who isn’t the son of Australia coach, Mal, are among those called up.

Nixon Putt and Thompson Tetehe, the latter of whom has attracted interested from the Championship, have also been handed opportunities to impress.

Stanton Albert, Wellington Albert, Ase Boas and Enock Maki are the quartet to make way.

Victory in Port Moresby will secure PNG qualification to the knockout stages, with Brian McDermott’s winless side the only thing standing in their way.

McDermott has also made four changes, with Jonathan Alley replacing Joshua Rice at centre and Joe Eichner replacing Matt Shipway in the back-row.

Nicholas Newlin and Marwain Johnston have also been included at the expense of CJ COrtalano and David Ulch.

PNG

1 David MEAD (c)

2 Justin OLAM

3 Kato OTTIO

4 Nene MACDONALD

5 Garry LO

6 Lachlan LAM

7 Watson BOAS

8 Moses MENINGA

9 James SEGEYARO

10 Luke PAGE

11 Rhyse MARTIN

12 Willie MINOGA

13 Paul AITON

SUBS

14 Kurt BAPTISTE

15 Stargroth AMEAN

16 Nixon PUTT

17 Thompson TETEHE

USA

1 Corey MAKELIM

2 Ryan BURROUGHS

3 Junior VAIVAI

4 Jonathan ALLEY

5 Bureta FARAIMO

6 Kristian FREED

7 Tui SAMOA

8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE

9 David MARANDO

10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)

11 Danny HOWARD

12 Joe EICHNER

13 Nicholas NEWLIN

SUBS

14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT

15 Fotukava MALU

16 Martwain JOHNSTON

17 Gabriel FARLEY