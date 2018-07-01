Souths notch up eighth straight win

Adam Reynolds field goal, with time running out, was enough for South Sydney Rabbitohs to register their eighth win in a row in the NRL.

Souths ran out 21-20 winners over North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns.

The Cowboys had a slender 14-12 advantage at the break thanks to tries from Antonio Winterstein and Gavin Cooper and three Johnathan Thurston kicks. Souths replied with tries from Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker.

Campbell Graham gave the Rabbitohs the lead soon after the break before Lachlan Coote’s try with ten to go swung the game once again.

Their was time left for Robert Jennings to square the game up with a try and for Reynolds to slot the winning field goal

Rabbitohs: Johnston, Graham, Inglis, Gagai, Jennings, Walker, Reynolds, T Burgess, Cook, G Burgess, Sutton, Crichton, S Burgess; Interchanges: Doueihi, Murray, Clark, Tatola

Tries: Reynolds, Walker, Graham, Jennings; Goals: Reynolds 2; Field goal: Reynolds

Cowboys: Coote, Feldt, Tuala, Linnett, Winterstein, Martin, Thurston, Jensen, Granville, Bolton, Cooper, Hess, Taumalolo; Interchanges: Hampton, Fensom, Molo, Wright

Tries: Winterstein, Cooper, Coote; Goals: Thurston 4

