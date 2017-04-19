Souths shoot down rumours Burgess twins could join.. Toronto!

NRL side South Sydney have shot down speculation they could be about to release Burgess twins Thomas and George to join ambitious League 1 side Toronto.

The Sydney Morning Herald had linked the England internationals with a move to Toronto, who are thought to be on the verge of signing another Super League player this week as they step up their recruitment drive in anticipation of what many expect to be an inevitable promotion to the Championship for 2018.

But Souths chief executive Shane Richardson has told Fox Sports in Australia that he hasn’t heard of any contact from the Wolfpack about the duo.

“No one has ever made contact with me from the Toronto Wolfpack,” he said.

The duo are under contract with the NRL side alongside brother Sam – with all three expected to be in England’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

However, it seems that talk of an extraordinary move across the Atlantic for Thomas and George has proven to be off the mark.

