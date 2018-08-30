Souths thump the Tigers to seal top-four place

South Sydney Rabbitohs confirmed a top-four spot with a thumping 51-10 victory over Wests Tigers.

Alex Johnston almost started the game brilliantly for the Rabbitohs but, despite getting over the line, the Souths fullback couldn’t ground the ball. Wests punished them when Benji Marshall kicked over the top for Chris Lawrence to collect and score.

Souths earned their way back into the game slowly but with their backline back up to full strength, they showed their classic play. A sweeping move to the left gave Robert Jennings an easy run-in.

The Rabbitohs were well on top and took the lead through Adam Reynolds’ penalty. But Wests regained the advantage when Marshall kicked again, this time for David Nofoaluma to score.

It was only a matter of time before South Sydney took the lead, however. A quick play-the-ball near the line allowed Damien Cook to provide a try for Angus Crichton.

They then took control just before half-time with a further penalty from Reynolds and Cory Walker’s try.

Campbell Graham’s try after ten minutes of the second half helped Souths pull away. Then Reynolds’ solo try, Johnston’s effort, after great work by John Sutton, Tom Burgess’ score and Sutton’s try of his own stretched the Rabbitohs further away. Jason Clark even converted the final try, just.

Rabbitohs: Johnston, Graham, Inglis, Gagai, Jennings, Walker, Reynolds, T Burgess, Cook, G Burgess, Sutton, Crichton, S Burgess; Interchanges: Hunt, Murray, Clark, Britt

Tries: Jennings, Crichton, Walker, Graham, Reynolds, Johnston T Burgess, Sutton; Goals: Reynolds 8, Clark; Field goal: Reynolds (79)

Tigers: Mbye, Nofoaluma, Marsters, Fonua, Naiqama, Marshall, Brooks, Aloiai, Farah, Matulino, Lawrence, Chee-Kam, Taylor; Interchanges: Eisenhuth, Twal, Sue, Liddle

Tries: Lawrence, Nofoaluma; Goals: Marsters

