Souths win it late

South Sydney Rabbitohs came from 14-6 down at half-time to win 20-16 with two late tries sinking Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs got off to the perfect start when a Jeremy Marshall-King kick to the corner was batted back by Brett Morris into brother Josh’s arms.

After a second try to Josh Morris building the Bulldogs’ lead up to 12 with the help of a Kieran Foran penalty goal, Foran then missed from dead centre in front of the posts from the tee in a real goal kicking howler.

Greg Inglis then got his first NRL try of the year to get Souths on the board before half-time when he spun away from Josh Jackson to plant the ball down.

Foran’s penalty goal on half-time sent the teams in at the break at 14-6 in favour of the Bulldogs.

South’s comeback began when they spread the ball out to the left to find their young winger Braidon Burns who squeezed in excellently in the corner.

Another Foran penalty gave the Bulldogs a six-point lead but Souths kept coming when Adam Doueihi kicked in behind for Hymel Hunt. Doueihi’s conversion missed but the Rabbitohs won the game when John Sutton gave the ball to Cameron Murray who steamed through a gap to plant the ball down.