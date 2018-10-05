Spain and Russia announce World Cup Qualifier squads

Spain and Russia have announced their 19-man squads for tomorrow’s opening game of European Championship B, in Quatre Carreres, Valencia (kick off 3pm CET), with the tournament also doubling as a qualifier for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

The game will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/leymabasketenglish/live

These two nations have met once before in this competition, in 2016 in Moscow when the Russians triumphed 40-6.

Tomorrow’s hosts have named nine debutants: Juan Mudarra and Rafael Garcia from Custodians RL, Miquel Tomas of Torrent Tigres, highly rated youngster Francisco Luis Perez who plays for Mineros Peñarroya–Pueblonuevo, Carlos Font of Xativa Roosters, Valencian Warrior Miguel Olivares, plus Luc Franco, Anthony Delgado and Romain Palleres who all ply their trade in France.

“This week we have achieved a level of professionalism going into camp which has given us a rise in motivation levels,” commented Spain head coach, Darren Fisher. “The players have been ready to work hard, listen, learn and adapt quickly to what is ahead. We know Russia are a front-foot side.

“The squad has bonded really well which is especially important,” he continued, “with the many new players we have included who we are developing, creating new interest across Spain.”

The bulk of the Bears’ selection come from champions CSKA of Moscow.

“Our team was reunited more than month ago for the first time, when we started to prepare,” commented Spartak player Andrey Lavrushin. “A lot of hard work has gone in and big changes have happened in the structure of the team.

“There is unbelievable honour involved in these matches.”

SPAIN 19 MAN SQUAD : Anthony Delgado (Carcassone), Rafael Garcia, Juan Mudarra, Antonio Puerta (Custodians RL), Chris Lopez (Eastmoor Dragons), Luc Franco (Limoux), Francisco Luis Perez (Mineros Peñarroya – Pueblonuevo), Daniel Garcia, Alex Doutres (Palau), Hadriel Mehamed, Daniel Morales, Aitor Romero, Raul Simo, Miquel Tomas (Torrent Tigres), Romain Palleres (Toulouse Olympic), Kevin Aparicio (Unattached), Miguel Olivares (Valencian Warriors), Adriá Alonso, Carlos Font, (Xativa Roosters).

RUSSIA 19 MAN SQUAD : Igor Abramov, Kirill Bozhko, Dmitrii Leskov, Vladislav Lesnikov, Aleksander Lysokon, Aleksander Naumov, Iustin Petrushka, Ivan Troitskiy, Denis Tuilenev (CSKA), Denis Chupin, Ilia Danilov, Veacheslav Eremin (Dynamo), Boris Voloskov (MIFI), Igor Chuprin (Olimp), Evgeniy Orlov (Sparta – Kostroma), Andrey Lavrushin, Andrey Perin, Dmitrii Tarasenkov (Spartak), Sergey Konstantinov (c) (Vereya).

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP B FIXTURES