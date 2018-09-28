Spain name World Cup Qulifiers squad

Spain head coach, Darren Fisher has named his 22-man squad for the European Championship B clashes with Russia and Serbia, which double up as qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England. Miquel Tomas, Carlos Font, Juan Mudarra, Fernando Vidal and Francisco Pérez have been added to the mix.

“They have had a great season,” said Fisher, “and also took part in the games against GB Teachers, in April.

“We have also added some experience, with players who will add value and guidance around the field. They have to be committed, and become key members in helping our development of domestic players, and generally the growth of the game is Spain.”

One of those who is expected to shine is Francisco Luis Pérez, known as Paco.

“He is one of our success stories as he only took up the game two years ago,” Fisher confirmed. “He is from a small town in the Cordoba region, and was a good level soccer player. He caught the attention of the coaching staff initially through his national league appearances with Peñarroya, and later with the U21 programme.

“He was named in the U21 side which travelled to Saluzzo to take on Italy last year, and his performance was outstanding in that match. He stood out as one of the most courageous players and we have been keeping close tabs on his progress ever since. His commitment is second-to-none, having driven the six hours from his home to national team events in Valencia alone, on various occasions.”

The full squad will convene in Valencia next week for a series of on and off-field sessions prior to the Russia fixture on October 6th .

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP B FIXTURES

6 Oct 2018 – 15:00 Spain Russia Quatre Carreres, Valencia 13 Oct 2018 – 15:00 Russia Serbia Fily Stadium, Moscow 20 Oct 2018 – 14:00 Serbia Spain Makis Stadium, Belgrade