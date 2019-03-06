Spain qualify more coaches ahead of new Rugby League season

Ahead of the new domestic season which launches in April, the AERL has qualified eight new coaches from Andalusia, after a successful level one course held at Lupión City Hall, in the Jaén region.

Candidates from three clubs – Andújar, Baeza and Huelva – took part, in association with ARLA (Rugby League Association of Andalucía).

“The course has been very productive for the candidates,” commented RLEF coach educator in the region, Aitor Dàvila.

“They will continue to develop our sport in the region. All have successfully passed, and now have considerable new knowledge to take back to their clubs to continue improving coaching standards.”

The Spanish national competition will begin with two conferences – one in Levante (the Valencian Region) and one in South Andalucía – with a minimum of four teams in each.

The AERL is working to launch a similar conference in Madrid.

Andalucía Rugby League already has eight level one coaches and, as part of a new technical programme in the country, further coaching courses are scheduled for Valencia and Madrid together with accompanying match officials courses.