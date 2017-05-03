Spanish Town Victors in High Schools’ U16 Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Spanish Town came out tops in the Jamaica Rugby League Association’s, High Schools’, season ending, National U16 Nines Tournament, defeating surprise finalists Campion College 14-6.

On a day when two schools made their debuts (Old Harbour and Clan Clarthy, with Old Harbour pulling off an upset victory over St. Georges College in the group stages), 13-a-side U16 champions, Calabar High came in third, after holding off tournament favourites St. Catherine High, 10-6 in a pulsating match.

“The schools continue to show great improvement,” said JRLA director of rugby, Romeo Monteith, in praise of the improving standard of high school rugby league in Jamaica. “There have been some outstanding athletes on display, resulting in hard fought games in each age category. A record 13 high schools participated in rugby league during the 2016-17 academic school year.”