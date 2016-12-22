Special guests flock to York to honour Stuart Evans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The East v West game in York on Tuesday 27 December, arranged in honour of the late Stuart Evans and his wife Jackie, will be attended by several more luminaries in addition to the previously announced Ikram Butt.

The match, which is being played at York RUFC’s Shipton Road ground, with a 1.30pm kick off, will now be watched by Peter Fox, Adrian Morley, Robbie Hunter-Paul, Garry Schofield and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, the latter being accompanied by Alex Simmons, his colleague at Rugby AM.

Phil Seymour will act as MC for an occasion meticulously arranged by Leigh Rientoul, who is coaching West.

Stuart Evans’ son Gareth will be playing in the game, with the Jackie & Stuart Evans Trophy the target.

Stuart Evans, who worked tirelessly for Rugby League at all levels in the city, was York City Knights’ eminent historian, a member of the BARLA Board of Management, and a stalwart of both the York Referees’ Society and the York & District League.

East, who are coached by Heworth’s George Elliott, will select from players at Heworth, New Earswick All Blacks and Selby Warriors. Rientoul, of York Acorn, will pick his squad from lads at Acorn and York Lokos.

Admission for the game, which kicks off at 1.30pm, is £5 (£2 concessions) with proceeds being split between the charity Kidney Research, and the five amateur clubs.

The fixture will be refereed by Super League whistler Ben Thaler and, through the initiative of Phil Lawley, match officials will wear `retro’ 1970s kit: black shirts and shorts, with white collars and cuffs.