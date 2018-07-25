Springer to be sprung from Tigers

Castleford Tigers prop Gadwin Springer could leave the club before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Both Catalans and Wakefield are interested in the Tigers prop, who has been told he’s free to leave the club despite being under contract.

His representatives are now working on a move for the 25-year-old, which could see him move this week.

The Dragons are interested in bringing Springer back to the club, three years after he left Perpignan to join the Tigers.

But Springer, who was born in Guiana, also has interest from Wakefield, and Springer is set to make a decision on his future imminently, although there is potential that the deal may have to wait until 2019.

Springer’s Castleford future has been in doubt for several months, having fallen out of favour at the Tigers this season.

After missing the opening months of the season through injury, Springer made his return in March but has managed just six appearances this term.

He initially joined the Tigers in 2015 and showed great promise during his first 18 months at the club, but his time at the Tigers started to fizzle out last year and now he’s set to rejuvenate his career elsewhere.