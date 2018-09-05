Squad news for Friday’s two Super League Super 8s games

Hull FC v Castleford (7:45pm, KCOM Stadium, Sky Sports)

Despite being beaten 80-10 at Warrington last week, injury-hit Hull FC make just one change to their 19-man squad for Friday night’s game against Castleford. Young centre Cameron Scott comes in – he replaces prop Mickey Paea, who joins the club’s lengthy injury list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Castleford coach Daryl Powell names an unchanged 19-man squad – with both Ben Roberts and Luke Gale coming through their returns last week against Catalans unscathed.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.

Castleford squad: Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Warrington v Huddersfield (7:45pm, Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Warrington make a solitary change to their squad for Friday’s game with Huddersfield. That change sees Ben Murdoch-Masila drop out – he is replaced by Morgan Smith.

Meanwhile, there are four changes for Huddersfield. Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Jake Wardle and Innes Senior come into this week’s 19-man squad for the Giants, while Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson, Darnell McIntosh and Colton Roche drop out.