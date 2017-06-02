SQUAD NEWS: All the squads for Sunday’s Super League action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford v St Helens (3:30pm)

As expected, Castleford coach Daryl Powell makes a plethora of changes for Sunday’s game with St Helens. Matt Cook and Adam Milner are injured while Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker, Mike McMeeken, Grant Millington and Michael Shenton are rested. There are potential debuts for the likes of Tuoyo Egodo and Jake Trueman in a much-changed squad. Meanwhile, the Saints welcome back England international Jonny Lomax for Sunday’s game.

Castleford squad: Minikin, Webster, Eden, Lynch, McShane, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Roberts, Moors, Monaghan, Maher, Holmes, Hitchcox, Gill, Egodo, Million, Larroyer, Foster, Trueman.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Grace, Taia.

Salford v Wakefield (3pm)

Salford are yet to name their squad for Sunday’s game. Wakefield make five changes to the squad that beat Wigan; Tinirau Arona, Jacob Miller, Adam Walker, Scott Grix and Danny Kirmond miss out – the likes of Keegan Hirst and Max Jowitt come in.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Gibson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Huddersfield v Warrington (3pm)

New signing Jordan Turner is one of two changes for Huddersfield in their 19-man squad to face Warrington – with the other seeing the return of half-back Danny Brough from suspension. Warrington, meanwhile, remain without half-back Kurt Gidley and hooker Daryl Clark has joined him on the sidelines due to suspension. Kevin Penny comes in.

Huddersfield squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Turner.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Brown, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Penny, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith, Westerman.