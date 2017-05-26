All the squad news for the Summer Bash’s Saturday fixtures

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham v Rochdale (2:30pm)

Oldham could hand Luke Adamson his Roughyeds debut after joining the club from Dewsbury Rams this week.

The versatile forward joined the club on Friday and may not have to wait too long to don Oldham colours for the first time.

Meanwhile, Rochdale have been able to recall four players, including Gavin Bennion and Jake Eccleston, for their visit to Blackpool.

Roughyeds: Mason, Wood, Turner, Clay, Tyson, Leatherbarrow, Hewitt, Gee, Neal, Spencer, Langtree, Thompson, Bent, Lepori, Burke, Owen, Hughes, Ward, Adamson.

Hornets: Riley, Greenwood, Holmes, Galbraith, Massam, Palfrey, Yates, Tahraoui, Moores, Bennion, Smith, Crowley, Middlehurst, Maneely, Taira, Hadden, Mitchell, Case, Eccleston.

Featherstone v London (4:45pm)

Leeds star Josh Walters has been named in the Featherstone squad, having missed out in last week’s victory over Dewsbury Rams.

He replaces Jack Ormondroyd in the squad, a fellow Leeds teammate who is not available this time out.

London could recall Api Pewhairangi and Ben Hellewell after missing last week’s defeat of Bradford.

They’ve been named in the 19-man squad for the pivotal top four clash, but Lewis Foster and Matty Gee both miss out.

Rovers: Hardman, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Thackeray, Griffin, Carlile, Knowles, Davies, Moore, Mariano, Tagg, Cooper, Turner, Wildie, Lockwood, Walton, Hardcastle, Walters, Aston.

Broncos: Ackers, Barthau, Bienen, Channing, Cunningham, Dixon, Evans, Garside, Harrison, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Offerdahl, Pewhairangi, Pitts, Roqica, Sammut, Walker, Williams.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Bradford (7:00pm)

Danny Addy is set to feature against his former club after being recalled to the Robins squad to face Bradford.

He’s joined by Kieren Moss and Liam Salter in returning to the Rovers fold, with the injured Thomas Minns dropping out, along with Will Oakes and Brad Clavering.

Dane Chisholm could make his long-awaited second debut after completing his move from Sheffield.

A settlement was agreed this week, which has seen him become available for selection.

Scott Moore and James Bentley also return to the side, as the Bulls prepare for life without captain Leon Pryce, who retired earlier this week.

Rovers: Abdul, Addy, Blair, Butler-Fleming, Cator, Cockayne, Docker-Clay, Ellis, Heffernan, Hodgson, Johnson, Kavanagh, Lunt, Moss, Mulhern, Salter, Scruton, Shaw, Wardill.

Bulls: Bentley, Campbell, Chisholm, C. Smith, Davies, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes, Kirk, Lilley, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Roche, Ryan, Thomas.