SQUAD NEWS: All the team news for Friday’s Super League action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford v Widnes

Daryl Powell makes three changes to his squad for Friday’s game against Widnes. Alex Foster, Junior Moors and Jake Webster are all rested, with Joel Monaghan, Ben Roberts and Kevin Larroyer all coming into the fray. Chris Bridge is a notable returnee for Widnes, but there is still no Joe Mellor or Tom Gilmore.

Castleford squad: Hardaker, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Cook, Monaghan, Larroyer, Roberts, Holmes, Gill, Sene-Lefao, Springer.

Widnes squad: Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Gerrard, Heremaia, Ince, Johnson, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, B Walker, D Walker, White.

Hull FC v Leigh

Hull could hand a debut to young back Nick Rawsthorne in Friday’s game against Leigh. Rawsthorne has returned from a loan spell with York and takes his place in the squad alongside Fetuli Talanoa, who should also return. However, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Gareth Ellis and Mahe Fonua are all missing.

Hull squad: Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Rawsthorne, Turgut, Downs, Fash.

Leigh squad: Acton, Brown, Burr, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hampshire, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, McNally, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea, Weston, Fleming.

Leeds v Warrington

Leeds make just one change to their 19-man squad for the game against Warrington. Mitch Garbutt returns to the fray for Brian McDermott’s side; he replaces youngster Alex Sutcliffe. Danny McGuire is cleared to play despite coming off injured at Magic. Warrington make just one change: Ashton Sims returns from suspension and replaces the injured Ben Westwood.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Ferres, Mullally, Handley, Baldwinson.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman.

Salford v Catalans

James Hasson could make his Salford debut after once again being included in their 19-man squad. There is still no Todd Carney for the Red Devils against his former club Catalans. The Dragons, competing for the first time since they sacked coach Laurent Frayssinous, have named an 18-man squad as they await the outcome of Greg Bird’s appeal to a suspension. Brayden Wiliame comes in for Ben Garcia.

Salford squad: Murdoch-Masila, Kopczak, O’Brien, Johnson, Bibby, Hasson, Jones, Sa’u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Tomkins, Flanagan, Evalds, Dobson, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon, Hauraki.

Catalans squad: Gigot, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Bousquet, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Seguier, Perez, Dezaria.

Wakefield v Huddersfield

Chris Chester has made just one change to his squad as Wakefield look for another victory which, if results go their way, could see them move level with the top four on Friday night: Mikey Sio is replaced by Ashley Gibson. Huddersfield, after their win against Catalans, are unchanged.

Wakefield squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Gibson, Grix, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Huddersfield squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Ridyard.