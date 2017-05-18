SQUAD NEWS: All the teams for Saturday at Magic Weekend

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield v Widnes (2:30pm)

Wakefield coach Chris Chester makes three changes to his squad that beat Dewsbury in the Challenge Cup as Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop and Danny Kirmond all return. They replace Jordan Crowther, Ashley Gibson and Anthony Walker.

Rangi Chase could be set for his Widnes debut after being named in Widnes’ 19-man squad for the opening game of the 2017 Magic Weekend. With no Tom Gilmore or Joe Mellor, Chase’s inclusion is a timely boost for Denis Betts’ side – with the likes of Jordan Johnstone and Aaron Heremaia in contention to partner him. Jack Johnson and Sam Wilde are also included after signing on loan from Warrington.

Wakefield squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Widnes squad: Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Chase, Dudson, Gerrard, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Johnson, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, O’Carroll, Runciman, White, Wilde.

Hull FC v St Helens (4:45pm)

Hull coach Lee Radford welcomes back centre duo Carlos Tuimavave and Josh Griffin for Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash against St Helens. They provide Radford with a timely boost for the game – although captain Gareth Ellis remains unavailable, and winger Mahe Fonua is out.

St Helens have named an unchanged 19-man squad as new coach Justin Holbrook prepares to watch his troops for the first time. Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi remain in temporary charge as the Saints look to see off Hull FC.

Hull squad: Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash.

St Helens squad: Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Richards, Knowles, Grace, Taia.

Warrington v Wigan (7:00pm)

Warrington coach Tony Smith is able to call on the services of Daryl Clark and Joe Westerman for Saturday’s clash against Wigan, as the two return from injury lay-offs for the game.

Super League champions Wigan are given a huge boost as captain Sean O’Loughlin returns to the fray for Saturday’s game against Warrington. He returns alongside Josh Woods, who was cup-tied for last week’s game against Swinton. George Williams is also set to return; he was in last week’s 19-man squad but missed out due to illness.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Westerman, Westwood.

Wigan squad: Burgess, Davies, Farrell, Field, Forsyth, Gregson, Isa, Marshall, McIlorum, Navarrete, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, Tomkins, Wells, Williams, Woods.